SYDNEY Fund managers have turned bullish on Australian bank hybrid securities due to expected strong earnings from lenders and a thin pipeline of supply, defying concerns about near-term market indigestion and the prospect of further price declines.

Banks issue relatively high-yielding hybrid securities - a mix of bonds and equities - to bolster their Tier 1 capital requirements, with investors ranging from funds to individuals.

In a sign of their popularity, more than half of the A$6 billion ($5.3 billion) of Tier 1 capital sold by Australian lenders this year was taken up in a matter of weeks in the third quarter.

The rush for hybrid yields has worried regulators. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said some retail investors may not fully understand the complex instruments, especially self-managed retirement funds, the largest growing segment of the pension fund market.

The demand seen in the last quarter has since retreated as the market continues to digest the new issuances, sending prices much lower across the board. The fall was the largest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis, leading several fund managers to see good reason to buy hybrid debt now.

"Hybrids issued by ANZ and Westpac earlier in the year look very cheap with margins well above their initial spread," said Campbell Dawson, a portfolio manager at Elstree Investment Management Ltd, which manages A$180 million in fixed income and credit.

The margin of Australia and New Zealand Group Ltd's (ANZ.AX) Tier 1 securities climbed to 341 basis points over bank bill swaps, from 325 bps in February when they were issued.

The spread on Westpac Banking Corp's (WBC.AX) hybrids similarly rose to 345 basis points from 305 bps in May, when they were sold.

Some fund managers caution that margins may slip further, but they are confident that if this happens, prices will bounce back due to underlying demand.

"Banks will have a good reporting season and this will push hybrid prices back to above par," said a private wealth manager, who asked not to be named for sensitivity reasons. Convertible debt is currently trading between A$96 to A$98, from A$100 when they were initially sold.

Also helping is a thin issuance pipeline with regional lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BEN.AX) being the only lender with a preference share issue maturing next year, according to Damien Williamson, a research analyst at brokerage firm Bell Potter.

Williamson also pointed to the strong capitalization of Australian banks, which he said makes them less likely to raise additional hybrid securities, which would create more supply and push prices lower. With more than 8 percent in Tier 1 capital, the nation's four largest banks stand well above their international peers.

Moreover, the search for yield is seen as an extra pillar of support for a rebound in prices.

"Global credit markets are a bit weaker now, but it's still an opportunity to buy hybrids, particularly with terms of deposit falling," Elstree's Dawson said.

Most of the convertible bank notes are sold to individual investors, attracted by eye-catching returns of 7 percent, well above a typical five-year term deposit offering 4 percent.

Their popularity has also alarmed Australian regulators concerned that some brokerage firms were aggressively marketing these complex instruments without fully explaining the risks.

For instance, some promotional materials had referred to hybrids as stocks and were classified as fixed income in a way that may have been misleading.

So far, regulator ASIC said it had not taken any enforcement action as promoters of bank hybrids had followed its recommendations.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)