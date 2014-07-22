SYDNEY The jury is out on whether the exceptional monetary polices pursued worldwide have worked to stimulate activity in the real economy, rather than just encouraging risk-taking in financial markets, Australia's central bank chief said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said quantitative easing had clearly worked to lower borrowing costs across the globe, but it was not clear that this had led to much higher business investment.

"Some would take that to indicate that the unconventional monetary policy has not been all that effective, and too risky; others would see it as a sign that policy did not try hard enough," Stevens told an economists' lunch.

"Still others, myself among them, remembering that it always takes time for an economy to heal after a financial crisis, and that as usual we don’t know the counterfactual, might simply feel that it is impossible to draw strong conclusions."

Stevens added that the sluggish recoveries seen in many major countries could in part be due to a simple lack of business confidence, which interest rates alone could do nothing about.

"If people think, for whatever reason, that returns for future possible investments will be low, or subject to high risk, then they will be reluctant to invest even if past and current returns are quite satisfactory," he said.

But Stevens argued that it was too pessimistic to think that this state would last for ever, or that people had lost all ambition to innovate and invest.

"Unless we think the tendency for human optimism has been completely drummed out of us, animal spirits in the 'real economy' will surely improve at some point," he said.

In this regard, the growth agenda currently being pushed by the Group of 20 nations (G20) could help restore confidence, said Stevens.

This included supply side reforms, increased investment in infrastructure, ensuring a safer financial sector, and progress on free trade agreements.

