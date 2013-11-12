SYDNEY A measure of Australian consumer sentiment rebounded in November as rising home prices made people feel better about their finances, while making them more confident about splashing out on big ticket items.

The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank (WBC.AX) showed its index of consumer sentiment rose 1.9 percent in November, following a 2.1 percent dip in October and a jump of 4.7 percent in September.

That left the index up 5.8 percent on November last year.

"After a modest fall last month the Index has returned to be back near its previous peaks in 2013 registered in March and September. These are the highest reads since the July-December period in 2010," said Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans.

"It is encouraging that the Index has returned to these levels."

Respondents were more optimistic about their own finances, with that index surging 13.3 percent in November. That came even as people seemed to be more worried about the future, with the measure of finances over the next 12 months dropping 7.9 percent.

The survey's measure of economic conditions over the next 12 months edged up 0.4 percent, while that for conditions over the next five years rose 0.5 percent.

In a promising sign for the Christmas shopping season, the index for whether it was a good time to buy a major household item rose 4.4 percent to a strong 142.8.

That confidence may in part have reflected rising home prices and their boost to household wealth. The index of house price expectations rose by 3.1 percent, to be 23 percent up on the year.

There was also a rise in the "Time to Buy a Dwelling" Index of 4.2 percent including a very strong increase in New South Wales.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)