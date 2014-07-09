Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
SYDNEY A measure of Australian consumer sentiment improved modestly in July as worries about family finances eased, a survey showed on Wednesday, though the depressing impact of an unpopular federal budget continued to linger.
The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank (WBC.AX) showed the index of consumer sentiment rose a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in July, from June when it had inched up only 0.2 percent.
The index still has not fully recovered from May's 6.8 percent dive which followed a budget of welfare reforms, cutbacks and increased charges for services.
The index reading of 94.9 for July was down 7.1 percent on the same month last year and means pessimists still exceed optimists.
The survey's measure of sentiment among supporters of the Labor opposition is down 25 percent on a year ago at 83.9. In contrast, the index for supporters of the Liberal National government has risen by 25 percent to stand at 116.1.
The largest improvement in July came in the survey's measure on the outlook for family finances over the next 12 months, which jumped 12.3 percent though from very low levels.
The index of family finances compared to a year ago rose 1.9 percent and that for economic conditions over the next 12 months increased by 3.9 percent.
Consumers remained cautious on the longer-term outlook, however, with the index of economic conditions over the next five years dropping 3.8 percent.
A measure on whether it was a good time to buy a major household item also dipped 2.1 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.