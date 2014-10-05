SYDNEY A private gauge of Australian price pressures showed inflation at its slowest in almost a year in September amid a broad moderation in goods and services costs.

The TD Securities-Melbourne Institute's monthly measure of consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in September, following an unchanged outcome in August. TD said July's increase of 0.2 percent was revised to a flat reading due to the abolition of a carbon tax.

The annual pace of inflation slowed to 2.2 percent, compared to 2.5 percent in August and a marked deceleration from a peak of 3.0 percent in June.

That was the lowest reading since October last year and near the floor of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) long term target band of 2-3 percent.

The RBA holds its October policy meeting on Tuesday and is considered certain to leave interest rates at 2.5 percent, where they have been since it last cut in August 2013.

The gauge suggested the official measure of consumer prices (CPI) might rise by only 0.4 percent for the entire third quarter. Such a soft outcome would pull the annual pace down to 2.2 percent, from 3.0 percent in the second quarter.

Monday's survey showed price rises for fruit and vegetables, tobacco and holiday travel and accommodation. These were offset by falls in health, petrol and clothing and footwear.

Various measures of underlying inflation were also muted. The trimmed mean rose 0.1 percent in September, after slipping 0.1 percent in August. The annual pace slowed to 2.3 percent, down from a top of 3.1 percent back in April.

Inflation excluding fuel, fruit and vegetables increased by 0.2 percent in the month, and ran at 2.0 percent for the year.

The slowdown suggested that a high reading recorded for the RBA's trimmed mean measure of inflation in the second quarter was an aberration and not the start of a trend.

Prices for tradable goods and services grew at an annual pace of 1.7 percent in September, down from 1.9 percent in August.

There was also an unusual slowdown in prices for the non-tradables sector, where inflation has been stubbornly high for years. Annual inflation slowed to just 2.6 percent, compared to a high of 3.4 percent earlier in the year.

