SYDNEY Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet dipped slightly in November, a sign of stabilization after falling for much of the past three years.

A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) showed total job advertisements dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in November from October, when they were down 0.1 percent.

The average number of job ads per week was 125,762, down 10.3 percent on the same month last year.

Job ads on the Internet eased 0.8 percent in November to 121,752, and were down 9.5 percent on the year. Newspaper ads fell 1.7 percent, to be down 28 percent on the year.

Analysts at ANZ said trends in job advertising appear to be steadying.

Official employment figures for November are due on Thursday. Forecasts favor a rise of 10,000, with the unemployment rate ticking up to 5.8 percent.

The job ads survey's correlation with employment has weakened over the last couple of years, in part due to firms using other methods of reaching job seekers such as social media.

