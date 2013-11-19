SYDNEY Australia's central bank said there was mounting evidence past cuts in interest rates were working to stimulate the economy, though it would not rule out the chance of easing further if necessary.

In minutes of the November 5 policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) again cautioned that the local currency remained painfully high and further declines would be needed to engender a broader economic recovery.

The RBA left its cash rate unchanged at a record low 2.5 percent for a third month in November, having already cut by 225 basis points since late 2011. It meets on December 3 for a final time this year and is considered almost certain to leave policy unchanged.

"The Board's judgment was that, given the substantial degree of policy stimulus that had been imparted, it was prudent to hold the cash rate steady while continuing to gauge the effects, not to close off the possibility of reducing it further should that be appropriate to support sustainable growth in economic activity, consistent with the inflation target," the central bank said.

"Inflation remained within the target and the Australian dollar, while below its level earlier in the year, remained uncomfortably high. Members noted that a lower level of the exchange rate would be needed to achieve balanced growth in the economy."

The tone of the minutes was similar to the central bank's quarterly policy report published on November 8, in which it trimmed its forecasts for economic growth for the next two years and left the door open to further rate cuts.

In the minutes, the RBA reiterated that growth in the near term would be constrained by lower mining investment, a still high local dollar and weak government spending.

But the central bank was confident that investment in the non-resources sector will pick up over time and the housing market will continue to strengthen on the back of low borrowing costs.

"There was mounting evidence that monetary policy was supporting activity in interest-sensitive sectors and asset values, and given the lags with which monetary policy operates, the stimulatory effects would likely continue coming through for some time," the central bank said.

The RBA again played down fears of a housing bubble, saying: "In discussion, members observed that developments in the established housing market and the increase in new dwelling activity seen to date were among the expected effects of the low level of interest rates."

On the recent improvement in business confidence, the central bank said it was too early to tell if this meant that businesses would take on new risks and add to employment and investment. It said the labor conditions remained soft, but noted a number of forward-looking indicators of employment growth were no longer declining.

"The Board would continue to examine the data over the months ahead to assess whether monetary policy remained appropriate," the minutes concluded.