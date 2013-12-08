SYDNEY Australia's top central banker said the nation must guard against becoming over confident in its ability to weather a challenging economic backdrop, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

"We are building up this myth of 22 years uninterrupted growth. We shouldn't do that," Stevens said in a rare press interview.

"Sooner or later we'll have another downturn."

The Reserve Bank of Australia(RBA) kept its main cash rate at a record low of 2.5 percent last week, saying recent evidence suggested past stimulus was working, albeit slowly.

The central bank has cut rates by 225 basis points since 2011 to recharge a slowing economy and rebalance it away from a cooling mining sector.

As China's economy slows, policy makers face a challenge in weaning the country away from its reliance on mining to drive growth.

"We would be foolish to think that we have found the secret of completely eliminating the cycle, because we haven't," he said.

Stevens remained optimistic, however, saying Australia looked capable of successfully steering through its economic challenges.

"We need to be doing things that foster innovation and productivity," he added.

