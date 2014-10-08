The Central Business District is seen from the air on a sunny winter afternoon in Sydney August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY The Australian government is considering making users pay for access to economic data from the official statistician as one way to make up for shortfalls in the agency's funding.

Treasurer Joe Hockey revealed the proposal when answering questions from reporters in Washington, where he is attending a meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

The comments came after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) announced it would have to revise figures on employment because of problems with its survey methods, an embarrassing admission from an agency that prides itself on its professionalism.

Financial markets rely heavily on having immediate access to the ABS's economic data and billions of dollars can be made or lost depending on whether figures on jobs or growth beat or miss forecasts.

But the Bureau has suffered stiff budget cuts in recent years and has had to cut back on some data collection and streamline its surveys.

Hockey acknowledged the agency had insufficient resources to be able to upgrade computer systems, but said he would not write a "blank cheque" to get things fixed.

“But we have been for some months working on a new plan for the Australian Bureau of Statistics, including better utilization of resources and also, importantly, better ways of collecting data and operating in a more contemporary fashion in the 21st century,” Hockey told reporters.

Asked if the ABS might shift to a user-pays model, Hockey said it was under consideration.

"That's one of the things we've been actively looking at and I'll be taking initiatives to cabinet in the next few weeks," he said.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole. Editing by Andre Grenon)