Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
SYDNEY Saturday's Australian election is too close to call for many, but Davey the quokka has predicted Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's Liberal party-led coalition will run out winners over Bill Shorten's opposition Labor.
The small four-year-old native Australian marsupial made the prediction at Wild Life Sydney Zoo on Friday after being left to choose between two jars of his favorite eucalyptus leaves, one labelled Turnbull and the other Shorten.
Davey, the size of a domestic cat, initially moved towards Shorten's jar before changing his mind and eating the leaves in prime minister Turnbull's pot.
Australia is set for a cliffhanger election, with Turnbull warning of economic chaos if his gamble on an early poll backfires and leaves him without the outright majority he needs to enact major reforms.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston and Michael Perry)
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.