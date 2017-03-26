A combination photo shows the Sydney Opera House before and during the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

The Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House seen before the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

The Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House seen during the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

The Sydney Opera House seen before the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

The Sydney Opera House seen during the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

A combination photo shows the Tokyo Tower before (L) and after its lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The China Central Radio and Television Tower is pictured before Earth Hour in Beijing, China March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The Tokyo Tower is seen after its lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Laser light beams as buildings in the financial Central district are lit up before Earth Hour in Hong Kong, China March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A tourist junk sails past as most of the lights in buildings in the financial Central District are switched off during Earth Hour in Hong Kong, China March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The area around Selamat Datang Monument, also referred to as the Bunderan HI roundabout, is pictured after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Jakarta, Indonesia March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

The area around Selamat Datang Monument, also referred to as the Bunderan HI roundabout, is pictured before Earth Hour in Jakarta, Indonesia March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Star Wars enthusiasts raise their lightsabers as they participate in the annual Earth Hour, an hour of lights out to raise awareness on climate change, in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Glasses with lights lamps form the number 60, representing the 60 minutes of Earth Hour, during Earth Hour in Makati city, metro Manila, Philippines March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A combination picture shows the Frere Hall building, before (top) and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Karachi, Pakistan, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, before (top) and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A combination photo shows the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, before (top) and after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in central Moscow, Russia, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured before Earth Hour in Shanghai, China March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A combination picture shows a view of the hill of the Acropolis before (top) and during Earth Hour in Athens, Greece, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

A combination photo shows Belvedere palace and its reflection in a pond before, during and after (from top) the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Vienna, Austria, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

The Eiffel Tower is pictured during Earth Hour in Paris, France, March 25, 2017 as the lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour and to draw attention to climate change. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Eiffel Tower is pictured before Earth Hour in Paris, France, March 25, 2017, at which lights are switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour and to draw attention to climate change. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A man lights lamps to form the number 60, representing the 60 minutes of Earth Hour, during Earth Hour in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Dayan Pagoda is seen during Earth Hour in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, March 25, 2017. Picture taken March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Dayan Pagoda is seen before Earth Hour in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, March 25, 2017. Picture taken March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Shopping malls are seen before Earth Hour in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, March 25, 2017. Picture taken March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Shopping malls are seen during Earth Hour in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, March 25, 2017. Picture taken March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.

The initiative began in Australia in 2007 as a grass roots gesture by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia against man-made carbon dioxide emissions linked to a warming planet.

In 2017, it will involve the switching off of electric lights for an hour in 7,000 cities across 172 countries, at 8:30 p.m. local time, with the aim of highlighting the need to act on climate change, and saving a few megawatts of power in the process.

Among the famous buildings and structures taking part in Australia are Sydney's Opera House, the Harbour Bridge, Luna Park, Town Hall, and Sydney Tower Eye.

Internationally the list includes some of the world's best known sky-scrapers and historic buildings including the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, London's Big Ben and Houses of Parliament, the Colosseum in Rome, Istanbul's Blue Mosque, the Eiffel Tower, Moscow's Kremlin and Red Square and the Pyramids of Egypt.

While the organizers of Earth Hour said they do not audit results of the energy saving initiative, the group has commissioned research indicating up to one in four Australians gets involved.

WWF says Earth Hour can take credit for various environmental initiatives, like the 2013 declaration of a 3.4 million hectare marine park in the waters off Argentina, the planting of a forest in Uganda and a ban on soft plastics in the Galapagos Island.

(Reporting by Peter Gosnell; Editing by Robert Birsel)