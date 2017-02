Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard speaks during a news conference with her New Zealand counterpart John Key at Parliament House in Canberra in this June 20, 2011, file photo. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

CANBERRA Australia and the European Union have agreed to start talks to link their carbon emissions trading schemes, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Monday.

Gillard said officials would begin discussions on linking the schemes at an appropriate time.

Australia aims to put a price on carbon emissions from the top 50 polluting companies from July 2012, with a full emissions from mid 2015.

