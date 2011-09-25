SYDNEY Deal making volumes involving Australian companies jumped almost 70 percent in the first nine months of the year after large resources takeovers saw total volumes come in just below record levels when activity peaked in 2007.

Australia is ranked the world's fourth-largest market for mergers and acquisitions, according to the latest Thomson Reuters data, coming in behind the United States, United Kingdom and China.

While the number of deals fell compared to a year ago, total announced Australian-involved mergers and acquisition activity reached $142.8 billion for the first three quarters of 2011, just under a record $144.4 billion in 2007.

Australia-targeted volumes rose 46.5 percent to $93.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) topped the financial advisor rankings for announced deals, bolstered by its role advising U.S. oil firm Petrohawk Energy Corp (HK.N) which was acquired by BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) for around $12 billion.

For completed deals, UBS topped the league tables with fees from Australian-involved deals hitting $1.5 billion, a 66.7 percent increase from the same period in 2010.

Other big deals announced so far this year include SABMiller's SAB.L $10 billion bid for brewer Foster's Group FGL.LAX.

