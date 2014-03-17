Evonik buys cosmetic ingredients maker Dr. Straetmans
DUESSELDORF, Germany German chemicals maker Evonik will buy Hamburg-based Dr. Straetmans GmbH, a maker of cosmetic ingredients, for just under 100 million euros ($107 million).
SYDNEY Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX), Australia's top investment bank, has agreed to sell its private equity funds management division to the unit's three managers, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company agreed to sell Macquarie Investment Management Private Markets, which has funds of around A$5 billion ($4.55 billion) largely invested in and around Australia, to managers Michael Lukin, Andrew Savage and Shaw Ng, said the source, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter.
Representatives of the funds management division were not immediately available to comment on the sale.
Large investment banks like Macquarie are shifting away from riskier exposures to focus on more reliable, annuities-style investments. Last August, Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX sold its Customised Fund Investment Group to Grosvenor Capital Management LP GRCPI.UL.
Macquarie agreed to offload the private equity unit, which has about 20 staff, because it decided it could better meet the demands of private equity investors without the constraints of a large investment bank, the source said.
The investment bank will not disclose a sale price and does not consider it large enough to report to the Australian Stock Exchange, the source said.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to move about 1,900 staff to IBM in a restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs but which could see the bank's security weakened, according to a trade union.
MADRID Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an IPO valuing it at around 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.