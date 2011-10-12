SYDNEY Mounting concerns over global industrial activity is unlikely to dampen record quarterly iron ore shipments by Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), which have been accelerating production runs.

Analysts expect both companies to report higher year-on- year and quarter-on-quarter figures for the three months ended September 30, underscoring the major expansion work underway at their mines in Australia's Pilbara iron range.

Rio Tinto will on October 13 release its production data for the three-months ending Sept 30. BHP figures are due on October 19.

Combined, the companies account for more than a third of the seaborne trade in iron ore, with the lion's share of each firm's shipments sold in China.

UBS commodities analyst Tom Price said Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton would be among the last to slow down output of the steel-making raw material, even as markets droop due to low production costs.

"BHP and Rio have indicated they will continue to produce through the cycle," Price said.

Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest iron producer after Vale (VALE5.SA) of Brazil has been stepping up production runs in order to meet its guidance of 240 million tonnes for calendar 2011, after reporting first-half production of only 114 million tonnes.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese this week said he didn't foresee a significant change in China's demand for iron ore despite investor concerns about slowing steel demand in the country and weak developed economies.

Rio has continued to ship at rates exceeding current capacity from the Pilbara iron ore operations, according to research by Credit Suisse.

Index-based spot iron ore prices, based on Chinese transactions and used by global miners in fixing supply contracts, slid on Tuesday to their lowest since March.

Rio Tinto's iron ore tally could be hampered slightly by a two-day suspension of mining in August due to a fatality at its Brockman 2 and adjacent Nammuldi mines, which yield a combined 15 million tonnes a year, though analysts see the commercial impact as negligible.

BHP's iron ore resources are dominated by its Pilbara operations, where it holds an 85 percent stake. BHP produced 144 million tonnes of iron ore on a 100 percent basis in fiscal 2010/11 (July/June).

But BHP's Australian mines were running at the higher annualized production rate of 165 million tonnes in the September quarter of this year, even more than the 155 million tonne-rate in the previous quarter.

Also, export statistics for BHP's main shipping terminal at Port Hedland also support a stronger quarter, with 57.8 million tonnes exported in the September quarter.

BHP has already allocated $25 billion to expand iron ore production over the next five years and another $8 billion to boost its metallurgical coal business.

Coal production for two of the world's largest diversified mining houses should also improve as operations in Australia's Bowen Basin continue to recover from heavy flooding at the start of 2011.

UBS' Price said sporadic industrial action at metallurgical coal mines operated in Australia by BHP Billiton for the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance had probably shaved output by about 2 million tonnes in 2011.

He said the relatively high-cost of production at BMA mines compared to other miners was being offset by higher volumes and strong metallurgical coal prices of around $258 a tonne for hard coking grade.

BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were among Australian coal producers benefiting from a return to the market by Japan following the March earthquake and tsunami.

But Rio was unlikely to match last year's production of 8.9 million tonnes of hard coking coal, providing guidance the figure would be closer to 8 million tonnes, suggesting lower quarter-on-quarter output.

