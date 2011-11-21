CANBERRA Australia's influential Greens party, which wields the balance of power in the upper house, said on Monday it would support the government on plans for a mining tax provided any changes agreed to pass the legislation were revenue neutral.

"We are going to ensure that the public interest be upheld here. We will be talking to the government in the coming day or two. It's up to them to make this a revenue neutral arrangement," Greens leader Bob Brown told reporters at parliament, speaking after a key independent MP said the government had agreed to raise the threshold when the tax kicks in.

