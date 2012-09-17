Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MELBOURNE Japan's Mitsui Matsushima Co Ltd (1518.T) has agreed to help fund a coal project being developed by NuCoal Resources Ltd (NCR.AX) in Australia, effectively valuing the project at A$360 million ($381 million), the Australian firm said on Monday.
The deal comes only a week after a Singapore-based firm offered to buy out an Australian resources fund, illustrating that some Asian companies are trying to take advantage of a downturn in Australian mining as sliding commodities prices and soaring costs have dented project valuations and share prices.
NuCoal said Mitsui Matsushima, a coal miner and trader, has agreed to spend up to A$40 million on the Doyles Creek coking coal project in the Hunter Valley coal region in New South Wales, which would give it the right to earn up to a 10 percent stake in the mine.
"The investment ... demonstrates a significant commitment to the project and the New South Wales coal industry at a time when elsewhere in the Hunter Valley job losses and a reduction to development plans and production levels are being experienced," NuCoal Managing Director Glen Lewis said in a statement.
The Japanese firm has the option to buy a further 10 percent stake in the mine for a price tied to the level of customer commitments for the coal which is used in steelmaking, and it is entitled to exclusively market the coal in Japan.
The A$40 million the Japanese company has agreed to spend effectively values the project at A$360 million, or 47 cents per NuCoal share, well above the company's share price of A$0.175 ahead of the announcement.
Last week, Singapore-based IMC Resources Holdings offered a 39 percent premium to buy out Australia's Linq Resources Fund LRF.AX for A$106 million.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.