Malcolm Turnbull, former Liberal Party leader and the communications spokesman for the Liberal-led coalition, stands in front of an apartment block in central Sydney September 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

CANBERRA Australia's new prime minister-in-waiting, Malcolm Turnbull, promised to lead a "thoroughly liberal" government, which he expected would see out its full term, after beating Tony Abbott in a battle for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Party.

Turnbull, a multi-millionaire former tech entrepreneur, earlier on Monday won a secret vote of party members of parliament, meaning Australia will have its fourth prime minister in just over two years once he is sworn in.

"This will be a thoroughly liberal government. It will be a thoroughly liberal government committed to freedom, the individual and the market," Turnbull told reporters.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)