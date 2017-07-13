Viewsroom: Elon Musk’s Down-Under wager

1 Min Read
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesla’s CEO is putting the firm’s reputation, and $50 mln, on the line in a deal to quickly provide energy storage to South Australia. Over in Texas, a battle is brewing between investment icons Warren Buffett and Paul Singer over a long-suffering and oft-wooed energy company.
