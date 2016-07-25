The logo for Australia's biggest electricity network Ausgrid adorns the headquarters building in central Sydney, Australia, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY/HONG KONG State Grid Corp of China [STGRD.UL] and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (1038.HK) have bid for Australia's biggest electricity network, a source with knowledge of the deal said, in a privatization expected to fetch over $7.5 billion.

The bids for Ausgrid from the two companies had been expected, and are fuelling concerns in Australia about foreign purchases of sensitive infrastructure as governments turn to asset sales to control mounting deficits.

State Grid is China's dominant power distributor while Cheung Kong Infrastructure (CKI) is controlled by billionaire tycoon Li Ka-Shing. Ausgrid is the network in Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW).

Ausgrid serves nearly a quarter of NSW's 7.5 million people and could fetch more than A$10 billion ($7.47 billion), according to comparable valuations of other grid sales, a record sum for an Australian privatisation which the government wants to pay for infrastructure upgrades.

The source did not say if any Australian entity had bid for Ausgrid, and a spokesman for the NSW state government declined to comment on Monday. In a statement, state treasurer Gladys Berejiklian said the government received "binding bids" for Ausgrid, without elaborating.

State Grid and CKI were not immediately available to comment. Of the two investment banks running the sale, UBS declined to comment while Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. The source was not authorized to comment publicly and thus declined to be identified.

An absence of local bidders could raise the possibility the sale could run afoul of the federal government's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), which may decide Ausgrid must stay in local hands. FIRB declined to comment.

POLITICAL HEADACHE

Governments around Australia are turning to asset sales as the world's twelfth-largest economy copes with a resources downturn and a slump in mining royalties.

The conservative federal government is generally in favor of such sales, but a general election on July 2 left it relying on anti-globalization crossbenchers to pass legislation through the Senate.

The Ausgrid sale does not require Senate approval but could be raised as a bargaining chip by hard-nosed independents and minor parties.

Centrist minor party leader Senator Nick Xenophon, for example, wrote to the federal government last week asking if security agencies were comfortable selling Ausgrid to Chinese government interests, a spokeswoman said.

And lower house rural independent Bob Katter described any sale of Ausgrid to Chinese interests as "imperialism and colonialism at its worst".

The Federal government has waved through several large sales to Chinese interests, like world No.1 coal terminal Port of Newcastle in 2014.

But its decision to stop the A$371 million sale of the country's largest private land-holding company, S. Kidman & Co, in 2015 and again in 2016, showed it could also veto deals.

NSW treasurer Berejiklian, in a possible move to head off foreign ownership concerns, said in the statement that there had been "extensive engagement" throughout the process between the NSW government and the FIRB.

(Additional reporting by Matt Siegel in SYDNEY; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)