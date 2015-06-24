SYDNEY Australia will start a competitive tender process to privatize the corporate regulator's registry unit next week, a deal expected to fetch about A$1 billion ($773 million) in one of the country's biggest state asset sales this year.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann on Wednesday said the government would call for registrations of interest in the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) business from June 29.

The move suggests that ASIC registries will be among the next major privatizations as Canberra seeks new ways to raise capital to pay down debt and fund infrastructure projects designed to boost economic activity following the end of a two-decade mining boom.

Officials have not put a price on the unit, but Australian media have reported it would be worth about A$1 billion based on comments made by ASIC chairman Greg Medcraft last year.

The government, which has earmarked some A$100 billion of state-owned assets for possible sale, appointed advisory firm Greenhill in 2014 to advise on whether to sell the unit, which is run separately from ASIC's regulatory operations.

The government has also hired advisers for potential sales of defense housing, hearing services and mint operations, while New South Wales and Victoria states are planning sales of their electricity and port assets worth tens of billions of dollars.

In 2014, the Federal government raised A$5.75 billion by selling health insurer Medibank Private (MPL.AX) in a share market listing, the country's biggest IPO privatization in two decades.

Opening the tender is "the first step in a competitive process to explore whether a private operator is better placed to run the ASIC Registry and take on the necessary investment in technology to enhance customer service", Cormann said.

The government would still own the data used by the registry, which includes company regulatory filings and other key documents.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry and Stephen Coates)