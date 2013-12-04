Two Qantas passenger jets cross each other at Kingsford Smith International airport in Sydney June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Shares in Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) fell 14 percent on Thursday after the airline warned it expects to post an underlying pre-tax loss of A$250 million to A$300 million ($225 million to $270 million) for the first half.

Australia's national flag carrier said the profit warning following a "marked deterioration" in market conditions. It added the outlook for the second half of fiscal 2013/14 "remains volatile" and declined to provide further guidance.

Its shares were down 14 percent at A$1.04 in early trade.

($1 = 1.1092 Australian dollars)

