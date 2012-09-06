The tail of a Qantas 747 is reflected in a window at Kingsford Smith international airport in Sydney May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Shares in Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) surged as much as 6 percent on Thursday after it agreed to an alliance with Dubai's Emirates EMIRA.UL - a key step in the carrier's efforts to shore up its loss-making international business.

Under the 10-year partnership, Qantas will replace Singapore with Dubai as its hub for European flights and coordinate pricing and sales with Emirates. The Australian airline will end its existing relationship with British Airways (ICAG.L) in March 2013 as a result of the new alliance.

Qantas shares were up 5.8 percent at A$1.19 at 1214 GMT.

