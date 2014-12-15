SYDNEY Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday said its triple A rating for Australia was not immediately affected by a government mid-year budget update which showed widening deficits ahead.

The government forecast its budget deficit would balloon to A$40.4 billion ($33.2 billion) in the year to June, from an initial estimate of A$29.8 billion, as falling prices for key resource exports had opened a gaping hole in tax revenue.

"Nonetheless, budget performance over the next few years still appears likely to improve," the agency said.

"While weaker, these revised budget forecasts remain broadly consistent with our base case assumptions that deficits will be moderate and declining, and they do not alter our view that general government debt will remain low relative to GDP."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)