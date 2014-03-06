Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens gives a speech entitled ''Economic Policy after the Booms'' at the Australian business Economists Luncheon in central Sydney July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Australia's central bank governor said on Friday he was hopeful that unemployment will not rise too much further.

Glenn Stevens, testifying before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, said the unemployment rate will likely rise "a little further" yet.

Data last month showed Australia's jobless rate unexpectedly jumped to a decade high of 6 percent in January.

