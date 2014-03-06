Wall Street little changed as healthcare stocks weigh
U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday as a slide in Amgen dragged down the healthcare sector, offsetting gains in technology shares.
SYDNEY Australia's central bank governor said on Friday he was hopeful that unemployment will not rise too much further.
Glenn Stevens, testifying before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, said the unemployment rate will likely rise "a little further" yet.
Data last month showed Australia's jobless rate unexpectedly jumped to a decade high of 6 percent in January.
WASHINGTON, U.S. factory output increased for a sixth straight month in February, suggesting the manufacturing recovery was gathering speed as rising commodity prices boost demand for machinery and other equipment.
BADEN BADEN, Germany The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, but they have not yet found a common stance on trade and protectionism, a draft statement of their meeting in Germany showed on Friday.