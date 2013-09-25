SYDNEY Australia's financial system remains in a relatively strong position, the country's central bank said on Wednesday, though it warned banks must not relax lending standards or take unnecessary risks in an environments of record-low interest rates.

In its 68-page Financial Stability Review report, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also highlighted increased risk taking by self-managed pension funds as an area of concern, but was quick to add that the sector currently does not pose "material risks" to financial stability.

Generally major banks are profitable; are less dependent on volatile wholesale funding markets; their asset performance has been steadily improving and they are well placed to meet tougher international liquidity requirements, it said.

But the central bank said weak credit growth continues to be a major risk for most local banks given their business models are heavily focused on lending.

"The relatively modest rate of growth in credit, and hence bank balance sheets, poses a strategic challenge for Australian banks," the report said.

"It is important that they do not respond to pressures to boost revenue by imprudently loosening their lending standards or by making ill-considered moves into new markets or products."

Overall, the balance sheets of businesses and households are in good shape and there are few signs that either of these sectors would destabilize the financial sector, the RBA said.

But it singled out recent activity by self-managed pension funds in the property market as an area of potential concern.

"Although this sector does not currently pose material risks to financial stability, it is important for the financial position of the household sector and has a number of aspects that warrant careful observation in the period ahead," the report said.

Indeed, property holdings in the self-managed person funds have increased in recent years following changes to legislation to permit such investment, the RBA noted.

"The sector therefore represents a vehicle for potentially speculative demand for property that did not exist in the past," it said.

The RBA noted that property market activity has picked up and house prices have risen, an unsurprising outcome in a low interest rate environment. Since late 2011, the central bank has slashed 225 basis points off its cash rate to a record low 2.5 percent. This has seen borrowing cost, including mortgage rates, fall sharply.

On international financial regulatory reform, the RBA said the policy development phase remained on track with agreed time frames despite delays in implementing some initiatives in certain countries.

"Efforts to end the ‘too big to fail' problem by improving cross-border resolution and crisis management procedures have faced particular difficulties, partly because these reforms require legislative change in some jurisdiction," it said.