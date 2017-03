SYDNEY Australia's central bank governor said on Friday the country's potential growth rate was 3 percent or slightly higher.

Glenn Stevens was testifying before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics in Sydney.

Data earlier this week showed the economy accelerated to 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter as surging resource exports and a revival in consumption helped offset the slowdown in the mining sector.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)