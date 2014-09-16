SYDNEY A top Australian central banker on Tuesday said there were signs of a much-needed pick up in business investment outside the cooling mining sector, though much depended on whether firms could rediscover their appetite for risk.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent cited a lack of "animal spirits" as a major factor holding back business investment, a popular theme among central bank speakers recently.

"It’s clear that firms became more risk averse at the onset of the global financial crisis," said Kent, who heads the bank's economics unit. "It seems that they remain affected by that experience."

"Nevertheless, there are tangible indications that non-mining business investment will grow at a modest pace this financial year," he told an event hosted by Bloomberg. "And if firms’ willingness to take on risks improves, investment could easily be stronger still."

The RBA has very much been counting on a revival in such spending to fill the hole left by the winding down of a decade-long boom in mining investment.

Kent said the cost and availability of finance did not appear to be a restraint on investment, and neither were measures of uncertainty unusually high.

"Rather, some combination of relatively low growth in domestic demand, the effects of the high exchange rate, a lack of confidence and a lower appetite for risk appears plausible," said Kent.

A stubbornly high Australian dollar has been a thorn in the side of the tradable sector of the economy, though the currency has taken a spill in the last week or so losing almost four U.S. cents to stand at $0.9034.

Kent also noted that the strength of the currency had actually been a positive factor for investment in some sectors since it lowered the cost of imported capital goods.

Kent added that low interest rates and robust population growth were underpinning demand in the housing market, with home prices and construction up strongly.

Low interest rates were also supporting consumption at a time when subdued conditions in the labor market were weighing on the growth of incomes.

"These developments, as well as growth in export industries such as tourism and education, are consistent with a pick-up in business conditions across a range of industries," said Kent.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)