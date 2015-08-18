Business people walk outside the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in Sydney May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Australia's central bank said leaving interest rates at record lows this month was appropriate as it noted that the economy was adjusting to the end of the mining investment boom.

In minutes of its August 4 policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also said a weaker Australian dollar was helping exports, a departure from previous meetings when the bank said the currency needed to fall further.

"Members noted that an accommodative monetary policy setting remained appropriate given the forecasts, while observing that the Australian economy had been adjusting to the shift in activity in the resources sector from the investment to the production phase," the RBA said.

The central bank kept its cash rate steady at 2.0 percent.

"New information about economic and financial conditions would continue to inform the Board’s assessment of the outlook and determine whether the current stance of the policy remained appropriate to foster sustainable growth and inflation consistent with the target."

The RBA said economic activity had improved in recent months, and that low interest rates were supporting housing investment and consumption, while a weakened Australian dollar would help exports.

The lower currency had also resulted in a slightly higher forecast for inflation.

"Nonetheless, inflation was expected to remain consistent with the target over the forecast period given that domestic cost pressures were likely to remain well contained," it said.

On the country's biggest trading partner, the RBA noted that risks to China's economic growth had receded, but that this had been clouded in the medium-term by the Chinese government's recent policy response to the country’s volatile equity markets.

The central bank also said uncertainties arising from the expected start of a U.S. rate hike had moved into sharper focus.

The RBA Board next meets on September 1.