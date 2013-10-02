SYDNEY Australia's thermal coal exports in 2013/14 are forecast to increase by 6 percent to 192 million tonnes and continue to rise at an average rate of 8 percent over the next five years, Australian government forecasts show.

In its latest quarterly update, the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) also forecast a 17 percent rise in Australian iron exports in the 2013/14 fiscal year as some of the world's biggest producers -- Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L), BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) and Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) beef up operations,

A more modest rise in metallurgical coal exports in 2013/14 to 160 million tonnes from 154 million the previous year, was also forecast.

Contracts for high quality metallurgical coal for delivery in the September quarter 2013 settled at around $145 a tonne FOB Australia, the lowest contract settlement since 2009, BREE noted.

China and India are set to become the biggest importers of thermal coal from Australia before the end of the decade, replacing Japan as the top destination and underscoring the growing energy needs of the two countries, it said.

Australia's thermal coal exports are projected to rise to 271 million tonnes in 2018 -- supported by growing exports to China first and then India, according to BREE.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)