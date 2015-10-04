SYDNEY Authorities in Australia are grappling with a rise in violence perpetrated by teenagers at home as well as working to halt the flow of those who are attempting to travel to Syria to fight with Islamic extremists.

Below is a timeline of recent events in Australia linked to militant extremism.

October 2015 – Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar, 15, shoots dead a civilian employee outside a police station in Sydney and is killed by officers at the scene.

May 2015 – Police raid a Melbourne home following a tip-off to the national security phone line and arrest a 17-year-old boy after finding three improvised explosive devices.

April 2015 – Five teenagers are arrested in Melbourne in connection with an alleged plot to carry out a terror attack at an Anzac Day memorial event. A 14-year-old boy in northern England is later convicted of inciting the Islamic-state inspired attack.

February 2015 – Police arrest and charge Omar Al-Kutobi and Mohammad Kiad with planning to carry out an imminent terrorist attack.

- Prime Minister Tony Abbott announces plans to toughen citizenship laws and clamp down on citizens inciting hatred.

January 2015 – The national terror threat for all police is raised from medium to high.

December 2014 – Self-styled Muslim cleric Man Haron Monis takes 18 people hostage at the Lindt café in Sydney. Two hostages are killed and Monis is shot by police after a 16-hour stand-off.

October 2014- Security legislation is introduced that creates a new offence of “advocating terrorism” and allows for travel to certain areas of conflict to be banned.

September 2014 - Australia's terror threat is raised from medium to high, the second-highest threat level behind extreme.

- Authorities carry out counter-terrorism raids in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. More than 800 police are involved in the raids. Several arrests follow.

- Numan Haider, 18, is shot dead by police after pulling a knife from his jacket and attacking officers outside a Melbourne police station.

August 2014 -New counter-terrorism units are installed at airports to stop those seeking to travel to fight with IS.

(Reporting by Morag McKinnon; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Rachel Armstrong)