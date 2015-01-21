SYDNEY Australian employment firm Skilled Group Ltd SKE.AX rejected a takeover proposal from rival Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd (PRG.AX) which would have created a A$640 million ($518 million) combined company, saying it could do just as well on its own.

"While a merger would create a larger presence in some industry sectors and provide some diversification, it is not clear that a merged business would be better strategically positioned than Skilled is at present," the target said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)