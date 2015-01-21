Blue Apron hires bankers for IPO: sources
SAN FRANCISCO Blue Apron, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has hired investment bankers to lead its 2017 initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
SYDNEY Australian employment firm Skilled Group Ltd SKE.AX rejected a takeover proposal from rival Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd (PRG.AX) which would have created a A$640 million ($518 million) combined company, saying it could do just as well on its own.
"While a merger would create a larger presence in some industry sectors and provide some diversification, it is not clear that a merged business would be better strategically positioned than Skilled is at present," the target said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)
MILAN UniCredit has devalued its stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by 80 percent, a document on its website showed, indicating Italy's biggest bank has little hope of recouping money invested to prop up failing rivals.