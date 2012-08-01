Police officers talk to wildlife rangers next to a dead humpback whale lying in a rock pool at Newport beach in Sydney August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY A dead 10-metre (32-foot) whale has washed up into an Australian seaside swimming pool, forcing wildlife authorities on Wednesday to consider ways to remove the carcass if the next high tide fails to reclaim it.

Whale beachings are common in Australia, but rough seas and a high tide washed the 20 to 30 tonne humpback whale over a chain safety fence late on Tuesday and into a public salt water swimming pool at Sydney's Newport beach.

National Parks authorities said they hope the whale carcass might float out of the pool area on the next high tide. Otherwise, workers might have to bring in a crane to remove the whale and then carve up the carcass.

Humpbacks are a regular sight along Australia's east coast as they head north to warmer breeding waters in June and July, often coming close to shore when feeding.

Whales usually return to feeding waters in Antarctica between September and November.

One swimmer told Australian radio he saw the whale when he turned up for his regular morning dip.

"I swim every day and I'm not sharing my lane with that," he said.

(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Lane)