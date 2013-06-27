Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
VIENNA Recovering drug addicts are powering an Austrian design label that aims to salvage not just people, but also materials that were destined for the scrap heap.
Vienna-based Gabarage - the name combines the 11-year-old company's roots in a garage and garbage - now offers furniture made from old escalator steps, vases created from used soccer balls and tables built from film canisters.
Its design philosophy is based on "upcycling" junk while helping to reintegrate people with dependency issues into mainstream society, said marketing manager Daniel Strobel.
The not-for-profit outfit employs between 20 and 26 people at any one time and uses a pool of designers for projects that have included bags and laptop cases made from used tarpaulins on construction sites or file folders made with plastic bottle caps for clasps.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Paul Casciato)
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.