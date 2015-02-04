VIENNA Excellere Capital Group would like to buy the "bad bank" that is winding down the assets of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.

Texas-based Excellere said in a brief invitation to a news conference in Vienna next week that it would announce a takeover offer for Heta Asset Resolution, the wind-down vehicle for managing Hypo's assets.

It gave no financial details, but said its approach envisioned "no haircut for Heta debt holders" and could pave the way for Austria and Bavaria to settle legal disputes over cleaning up the mess left by Hypo.

Excellere Capital describes itself on its website as an investment banking firm with "a direct investment capability in addition to the capacity possessed by its client base".

A finance ministry spokeswoman said the government had not seen any offer from Excellere.

