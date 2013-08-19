KKR teams up with Michael Dell in offer for Germany's GfK
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
VIENNA Hutchison Whampoa's 0013.HK Austrian telecoms unit will continue to offer a rock-bottom mobile tariff after the integration of Orange Austria, which it bought in January.
Presenting its new look following the 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) acquisition, which investors had hoped would support price rises by reducing competition, Hutchison Drei Austria said it would keep the 7.50 euros-a-month packages until further notice.
The company, which has said it wants to raise its market share to 30 percent from a current 24 percent in Europe's most price-competitive market, also said it would offer a bonus payment of 100 euros to any customer signing a new contract.
Drei declined to say how much it was spending on a "massive" marketing campaign with the slogan: "There is an alternative," designed to position the company as different from its bigger rivals Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) and T-Mobile (DTEGn.DE).
In the dozens of new tariffs presented by Drei on Monday, the most distinctive was the 7.50 euro SIM-only tariff taken over from Orange, the cheapest in Austria, which includes 1,000 minutes, 1,000 texts and 1 gigabytes of data.
At the top end Drei is offering a 65 euros-a-month package that includes unlimited data with a promise not to throttle speeds, in line with a trend for operators to get consumers to pay for data traffic volumes they had previously given away.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.
TORONTO Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.