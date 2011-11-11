LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - F. Scott Frazier, who wrote "The Numbers Station" and "Line of Sight," has sold his newest spec script to the British production company/financier Between the Eyes, TheWrap has learned.

The price was in the mid-six figures.

"Autobahn" is described as "Fast and Furious" meets "Taken."

Frazier is making a name for himself as a guy who can sell spec thrillers.

Warner Bros. bought Frazier's spec script "Line of Sight" in February. Joel Silver is producing the movie. Ben Affleck is directing and starring.

John Cusack and Malin Akerman will star in "The Numbers Station," which starts shooting in November 23. Kasper Barfoed is directing.

Between the Eyes' principals Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken will produce "Autobahn." H2F's Chris Cowles and Chris Fenton are executive producing.