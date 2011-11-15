Design software maker Autodesk Inc's (ADSK.O) third-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates on strong demand across all its geographies.

Autodesk, which makes the AutoCAD design software for architects and designers, also forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 42-45 cents a share, on revenue of $575-$590 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 44 cents a share, on revenue of $583.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which competes with Ansys Inc (ANSS.O), reported a third-quarter profit of $72.8 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with $53.6 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 44 cents a share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $549 million. Revenue from the Asia-Pacific region rose 28 percent to $146 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents a share, on revenue of $544.1 million, for the second quarter.

Shares of the San Rafael, California-based company were up 1 percent at $34.50 after closing at $34.04 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

