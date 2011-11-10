MILAN Italy's Autogrill, the world's biggest airport retailer, narrowed its 2011 revenue guidance on Wednesday on the basis of unfavorable exchange rates after reporting higher revenues and core earnings in the third quarter.

The manager of roadside and airport restaurants from Canada to New Zealand said it sees 2011 revenues at around 5.8 billion euros, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 615-620 million euros.

It had previously set a full-year guidance range of 5.8-5.9 billion euros of revenues and core earnings of between 610 million and 640 million euros.

Third-quarter revenues rose 2.1 percent to 1.667 billion euros at current exchange rates -- or 5.1 percent at constant exchange rates, with higher airport traffic in Europe and the Unites States offsetting rising oil prices and lower consumption on Italian highways.

Third-quarter core earnings rose 2.4 percent at current exchange rates to 233 million euros.

The group posted a net income of 86.6 million euros in the third quarter, down from 93.4 million euros a year ago when it still incorporated its Flight air catering business, sold later last year.