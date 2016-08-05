Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
MILAN Italian travel catering group Autogrill (AGL.MI) said on Friday it signed an agreement to buy U.S convenience retail company Stellar Partners to expand its commercial offering in U.S. airports.
The deal is expected close at the end of 2016, after obtaining the necessary authorizations, the statement added.
Autogrill said Stellar partners has 38 stores in ten airports in the United States, including Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington. It is estimated to have annual sales worth $38 million and an estimated EBITDA margin of 11 percent, it added.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.