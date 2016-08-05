MILAN Italian travel catering group Autogrill (AGL.MI) said on Friday it signed an agreement to buy U.S convenience retail company Stellar Partners to expand its commercial offering in U.S. airports.

The deal is expected close at the end of 2016, after obtaining the necessary authorizations, the statement added.

Autogrill said Stellar partners has 38 stores in ten airports in the United States, including Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington. It is estimated to have annual sales worth $38 million and an estimated EBITDA margin of 11 percent, it added.

