Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
STOCKHOLM Auto safety parts company Autoliv (ALIVsdb.ST) (ALV.N) has seen positive effects on its business in the wake of recent issues with Japanese auto parts maker Takata's (7312.T) air bags, the Swedish firm's top executive said on Thursday.
"We have seen business come our way as a consequence of this since our last quarterly report (in July)," Chief Executive Jan Carlson told Reuters, declining to provide further details.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.