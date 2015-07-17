CarMax profit beats as used-car sales rise
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.
STOCKHOLM Auto safety gear maker Autoliv (ALV.N) (ALIVsdb.ST) reported a bigger than expected rise in second quarter earnings on Friday and repeated its forecast to grow like-for-like sales by more than 6 percent this year.
However, the company also pointed to uncertainty about developments in China and said it was taking steps such as tighter cost controls to gird for any downturn in the world's biggest autos market.
Operating income at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, rose to $209 million from a year-ago $139 million to beat a mean forecast of $196 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard)
Corona and Modelo brewer Constellation Brands Inc gave a strong profit forecast for the current fiscal year, buoyed by its success of focusing on premium beers and spirits.
CHICAGO U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.