STOCKHOLM Autoliv (ALV.N) (ALIVsdb.ST), the world's biggest maker of airbags and seatbelts, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly earnings but said it expected flat like-for-like sales in the final three months of the year.

The auto safety gear maker said third quarter operating income rose to $191 million from a year-ago $158 million to come in ahead of a mean forecast of $177 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Autoliv forecast flat organic sales after a 6.1 percent rise in the third quarter, but said the decline was mainly due to fewer working days. It also forecast its adjusted operating margin would rise to more than 9 percent in the quarter from 8.1 percent in the preceding three months.

"The historically high order intake continued and we are gaining future market share beyond our previous expectations," the company, which kept its sales and margin guidance for the full year unchanged, said in a statement.

Sweden's Autoliv has been growing sales as carmakers move to replace millions of airbag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp (7312.T) in the biggest recall to strike the auto industry, as well as winning new business.

But the booming demand has also left it needing to ramp investments to accommodate the expanding order intake that is seen boosting sales mainly as of 2018, putting pressure on profitability in the short term.

