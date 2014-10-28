DETROIT U.S. auto sales will rise above 17 million vehicles next year for only the third time in history, AutoNation Inc (AN.N) Chief Executive Mike Jackson said on Tuesday.

In the previous years when U.S. auto sales topped 17 million vehicles, 2000 and 2001, the number of vehicles per household was on the rise, a trend which Jackson said has since leveled off and will not be a driver in next year’s projected growth.

Rather, pent-up demand as well as compelling new product that is more fuel-efficient, along with favorable credit terms, will lead to sales of 17.1 million vehicles next year, Jackson told Reuters in an interview.

Earlier on Tuesday, AutoNation posted quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations by 4 cents a share. Shares of the largest U.S. auto dealer group were up 5.4 percent at $54.81.

Jackson said the favorable credit environment is “very good, very rational, very sustainable. I do not view approaching 17 million as the beginning of the end (of the recovery). I think we have quite a bit of runway for the automotive recovery to continue.”

The pent-up demand is linked to the 2008-2010 downturn in the auto industry. In 2009, U.S. auto sales hit 10.4 million vehicles, the lowest level since World War Two, when adjusted for population growth.

One result of the downturn is the current record-high age of vehicles on U.S. roads, 11.4 years, according to Polk-IHS Automotive data. Jackson said consumers are continuing to replace these vehicles.

He sees full-year 2014 U.S. sales at 16.5 million vehicles, up nearly 6 percent. He said his projected 2015 figure of 17.1 million is not wild-eyed optimism, when one considers that reaching that level would represent a growth rate of 3.6 percent.

"We aren’t quite as optimistic," said Jeff Schuster, lead forecaster for industry consultants LMC Automotive, which expects 16.8 million in U.S. auto sales next year, up around 2 percent.

"LMC thinks there is some upside to that but that depends on the overall economy and timing of the rise in interest rates," Schuster said. "We are looking for interest rates to start edging up in second quarter or third quarter next year. It should be gradual and we don’t think it will be a major issue but could keep the market from a level north of 17 million."

October U.S. auto sales will be reported by major automakers next Monday. J.D. Power and Associates and LMC forecast that this month's sales will rise 6 percent from a year ago to 1.27 million new vehicles.

In 2000, U.S. auto sales hit its record high of 17.3 million vehicles, followed by 17.1 million the following year.

