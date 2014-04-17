Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
DETROIT AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the largest U.S. automobile dealer group, on Thursday posted a higher first-quarter profit despite the severe winter weather that slowed sales.
The company still expects the U.S. auto industry's new-vehicle sales this year to rise 3 to 5 percent, ending above 16 million, Chief Executive Mike Jackson said in a statement. Last year, the industry sold 15.6 million new cars and light trucks.
Jackson previously said business in the last 10 days of March was "simply phenomenal.
AutoNation's net income in the first quarter rose to $95.1 million, or 78 cents a share, compared with $83 million, or 67 a share, in the year earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 75 cents a share, two cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Sales in the quarter rose 7 percent from last year to $4.36 billion, slightly above the $4.32 billion analysts had expected.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.