Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
DETROIT Chrysler Group LLC said on Monday its head of U.S. sales, Reid Bigland, has been appointed to lead the Alfa Romeo brand for North America, as it prepares for a relaunch aimed at reaching sales of 150,000 in four years.
Bigland, 47, joined Chrysler in 2006 as the head of its Canadian operations, a position he continues to maintain. He will be in charge of relaunching the sporty Alfa Romeo brand, which has not been sold in the United States and Canada since 1996.
Chrysler, which is owned by Fiat SpA FIA.MI, also announced that Robert Hegbloom will head its Ram Truck brand. Hegbloom, 50, was also named to its North American leadership team. He joined Chrysler in 1986.
Bigland is also a member of the same North American leadership team as well as being a member of the Fiat Chrysler Group Executive Council.
"Both Reid and Bob have grown tremendously as leaders in the last five years, and the time has come for them to have expanded leadership roles," Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of Fiat and Chrysler, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Paul Simao)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.