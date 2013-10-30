DETROIT Chrysler Group LLC said on Wednesday that it expects to be cash-flow positive in the fourth quarter, as the No. 3 U.S. automaker recovers from what Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne called the "painful" launch of the Jeep Cherokee mid-size SUV.

Technical glitches in the Cherokee's new nine-speed automatic transmission forced Chrysler to delay shipment of more than 30,000 Cherokee SUVs. Marchionne said the Cherokee will be in "adequate" supply at U.S. dealers by mid-November.

"We expect the fourth quarter to be a phenomenally strong cash-generating quarter," Marchionne said on Wednesday during a conference call.

Chrysler's cash at the end of the quarter was $11.5 billion, compared with $11.9 billion at the end of the second quarter. Marchionne is also CEO of Italian automaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI, which owns the majority of Chrysler.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)