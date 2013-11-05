DETROIT Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday on strong demand in North America and Asia, and said the European auto market was stabilizing, but its new full-year forecast disappointed.

The auto parts maker narrowed the range of its full-year profit forecast for this year, putting its outlook below Wall Street's expectations.

"The in-line quarter and trimmed guidance comes as sentiment on Europe is starting to improve," Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker said in a research note. "It appears that suppliers that are most dependent on Europe are not rebounding as quickly as expected."

Net income in the third quarter rose slightly to $271 million, or 87 cents a share, from $269 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding one-time items related to restructuring and acquisitions, Delphi earned 97 cents a share, 3 cents better than analysts expected in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Revenue rose almost 10 percent from last year to $4.02 billion, compared with the $4.03 billion analysts had expected. Revenue grew 10 percent and 9 percent in Asia and North America, respectively, and fell 5 percent in Europe and 2 percent in South America.

"Although we remain cautious, the European market seems to be stabilizing," Chief Executive Rodney O'Neal said in a statement.

Delphi also narrowed its forecast for full-year adjusted profit, saying it now expects a range of $4.25 to $4.35 a share. It previously had forecast a range of $4.22 to $4.45 a share.

It now expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.3 billion to $16.4 billion. Its previous forecast had a top range of $16.5 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $4.40 on revenue of $16.46 billion.

