UK's Worldpay misses revenue on weak U.S. business
British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc on Tuesday said revenue for the full year was lower than expected, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.
DETROIT Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday on strong demand in North America and Asia, and said the European auto market was stabilizing, but its new full-year forecast disappointed.
The auto parts maker narrowed the range of its full-year profit forecast for this year, putting its outlook below Wall Street's expectations.
"The in-line quarter and trimmed guidance comes as sentiment on Europe is starting to improve," Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker said in a research note. "It appears that suppliers that are most dependent on Europe are not rebounding as quickly as expected."
Net income in the third quarter rose slightly to $271 million, or 87 cents a share, from $269 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items related to restructuring and acquisitions, Delphi earned 97 cents a share, 3 cents better than analysts expected in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Revenue rose almost 10 percent from last year to $4.02 billion, compared with the $4.03 billion analysts had expected. Revenue grew 10 percent and 9 percent in Asia and North America, respectively, and fell 5 percent in Europe and 2 percent in South America.
"Although we remain cautious, the European market seems to be stabilizing," Chief Executive Rodney O'Neal said in a statement.
Delphi also narrowed its forecast for full-year adjusted profit, saying it now expects a range of $4.25 to $4.35 a share. It previously had forecast a range of $4.22 to $4.45 a share.
It now expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.3 billion to $16.4 billion. Its previous forecast had a top range of $16.5 billion.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $4.40 on revenue of $16.46 billion.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 2.1 percent in February compared to the same month last year.
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.