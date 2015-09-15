Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement for a new labor contract for the company's 40,000 unionized workers in the United States on Tuesday, the union and the company said.
The deal, which must now go before Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) unionized workers for ratification, ends the threat of a strike that could have crippled production of the Italian-American automaker's most profitable vehicles.
The proposed pact was agreed by negotiators who worked through most of the night into Tuesday afternoon after the old four-year contract was extended beyond its expiration on an "hour by hour" basis.
FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne and UAW President Dennis Williams will hold a press conference later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White; Editing by Chris Reese)
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.