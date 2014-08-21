Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
DETROIT Ford Motor Co has told its dealers to stop test-driving and selling C-Max and Focus models produced during a week this month because of potential problems with the steering gear assembly, a notice sent to dealers on Wednesday shows.
A Ford spokeswoman said Thursday that none of the affected vehicles were sold to customers and that 32 were on dealer lots. The rest of the 616 vehicles that may have the steering gear defect are in transit to dealers, Ford said Thursday afternoon, when it confirmed that it is recalling those vehicles.
Some C-Max and Focus models built at the Michigan Assembly Plant outside of Detroit from Aug. 8-15 may not have enough ball bearings in the steering gear assembly, the notice to dealers obtained by Reuters said.
"This condition can result in deformation and degradation of the remaining ball bearings, which can lead to impaired steering, including the loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash," Ford said Thursday afternoon.
Ford said 502 of the recalled vehicles are in transit to U.S. dealers, 108 are going to Canada, and six to U.S. federalized territories.
Dealers will replace the steering gear before selling the vehicles, Ford said.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.